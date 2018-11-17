Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,411. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

