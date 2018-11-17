Analysts Expect Allakos Inc (ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10).

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth $1,545,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $509,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $4,499,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLK stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 169,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,340. Allakos has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $61.21.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

