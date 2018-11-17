Analysts Expect Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.16). Bridgepoint Education reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgepoint Education.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPI. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of BPI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 85,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,363. Bridgepoint Education has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $220.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 380,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,429 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

