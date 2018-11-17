Analysts Expect Cimpress NV (CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce sales of $859.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $871.60 million and the lowest is $847.10 million. Cimpress posted sales of $762.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Shares of CMPR opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.04. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $171.76.

In other Cimpress news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cimpress by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cimpress by 320.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

