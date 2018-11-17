Analysts Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.43. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 31.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

