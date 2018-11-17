Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $547,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $112,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock remained flat at $$41.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,490. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

