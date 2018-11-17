Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.61. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.62.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $3,072,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,744,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,938,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $145.10 and a 1-year high of $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.