Analysts Expect Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Organovo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Organovo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Organovo will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Organovo had a negative net margin of 732.47% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.51. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 273,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

