Analysts Issue Forecasts for J.Jill Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JILL. Cowen lowered J.Jill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.