Analysts Offer Predictions for ECN Capital Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.84.

TSE ECN opened at C$3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.84. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$4.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,000.00. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 118,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$452,247.00. Insiders bought 444,477 shares of company stock worth $1,637,500 in the last ninety days.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

