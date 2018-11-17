Analysts Set $58.00 Price Target for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $58.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 105 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBC. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $11,004,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,579,000 after buying an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,593. The company has a market cap of $759.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.88. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.