Analysts Set freenet AG (FNTN) Target Price at $26.01

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.01 ($30.25).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNTN shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. equinet set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of FNTN traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €17.63 ($20.49). The company had a trading volume of 696,276 shares. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

