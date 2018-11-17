Analysts Set Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,249,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 785,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 106,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.90. 286,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,601. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $142.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

