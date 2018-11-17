Analyzing Axos Financial (AX) and Its Rivals

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Axos Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $546.02 million $152.41 million 11.98 Axos Financial Competitors $899.85 million $169.16 million 18.38

Axos Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.57% 17.81% 1.74% Axos Financial Competitors 14.32% 9.17% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Axos Financial Competitors 384 1254 1149 77 2.32

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.78%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 21.94%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

