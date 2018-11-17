Analyzing Minebea Mitsumi (MNBEY) & Video Display (VIDE)

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) and Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Minebea Mitsumi alerts:

This table compares Minebea Mitsumi and Video Display’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minebea Mitsumi $7.94 billion 0.78 $536.22 million N/A N/A Video Display $11.94 million 0.51 -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Minebea Mitsumi has higher revenue and earnings than Video Display.

Profitability

This table compares Minebea Mitsumi and Video Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minebea Mitsumi 6.21% 17.06% 8.57% Video Display -19.65% -48.89% -28.30%

Volatility & Risk

Minebea Mitsumi has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video Display has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Minebea Mitsumi pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Video Display does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minebea Mitsumi and Video Display, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minebea Mitsumi 0 0 0 0 N/A Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Minebea Mitsumi beats Video Display on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minebea Mitsumi Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts. This segment also offers bearing-related products comprising pivot assemblies and precision mechanical assemblies; and fasteners, defense related special components, and magnetic clutches and brakes. The Electronic Devices and Components segment provides rotary components, such as fan motors, blowers, hybrid type stepping motors, small diameter/PM stepping motors, brush DC motors, small brushless motors, power brushless motors, polygon mirror scanner motors, HDD spindle motors, high-pressure blowers, rotation angle sensors, and fan units; and back light inverters and LED drivers, as well as lighting devices for LCDs. This segment also offers measuring components consisting of strain gages, force sensors, load cells, pressure sensors, torque transducers, vector sensors, digital indicators, and tensile and compression testing machines. The MITSUMI business segment makes camera actuators for smartphones, mechanical parts, connectors, switches, power supply components, antennas, tuners and semi-conductor devices. It serves customers in IT, telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, home appliance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minebea Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MinebeaMitsumi Inc. in January 2017. MinebeaMitsumi Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products. It offers a range of digital projector display units for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The company also provides advanced TEMPEST technology security products; keyboard products; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) using new and recycled CRT glass bulbs primarily in the replacement market for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; distributes new CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers; and offers high-end visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and their service organizations. Video Display Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Minebea Mitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minebea Mitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.