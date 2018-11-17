Analyzing SBI (SBHGF) and Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and SBI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.05 $211.12 million $4.76 9.83 SBI $3.04 billion 1.86 $420.15 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Walker & Dunlop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Walker & Dunlop and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.94%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than SBI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SBI shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 29.89% 18.23% 6.01% SBI 14.63% 11.54% 1.27%

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SBI does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats SBI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; and guarantee services for house rentals. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.