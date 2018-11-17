Analyzing Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) and Ultra Clean (UCTT)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 15.69% 33.12% 20.50% Ultra Clean 5.38% 19.76% 11.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $607.04 million 2.91 $84.17 million $2.25 17.16 Ultra Clean $924.35 million 0.39 $75.08 million $2.34 3.98

Solaredge Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solaredge Technologies and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 1 2 9 0 2.67 Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $55.18, indicating a potential upside of 42.96%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.79%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Ultra Clean on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

