Analyzing Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) & Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) and Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wildhorse Resource Development and Jagged Peak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wildhorse Resource Development 0 3 7 0 2.70 Jagged Peak Energy 0 8 7 0 2.47

Wildhorse Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus price target of $16.12, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Jagged Peak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jagged Peak Energy is more favorable than Wildhorse Resource Development.

Profitability

This table compares Wildhorse Resource Development and Jagged Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wildhorse Resource Development -11.80% 14.16% 5.28% Jagged Peak Energy -1.48% 17.35% 9.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wildhorse Resource Development and Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wildhorse Resource Development $427.19 million 5.23 $49.88 million $0.43 50.95 Jagged Peak Energy $267.31 million 9.89 -$451.93 million $0.26 47.69

Wildhorse Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Jagged Peak Energy. Jagged Peak Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wildhorse Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wildhorse Resource Development has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wildhorse Resource Development beats Jagged Peak Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total leasehold position of approximately 387,091 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and 90,062 net acres in overpressured Cotton Valley formation, as well as 454.3 million barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

