Andeavor (ANDV) Stake Lessened by American National Insurance Co. TX

American National Insurance Co. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDV. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 112,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 163,383 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 2nd quarter worth $21,238,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANDV opened at $153.50 on Friday. Andeavor has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $163.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANDV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.73.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,524,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $916,221.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

