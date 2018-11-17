Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Hold”

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Andeavor Logistics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

ANDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE ANDX opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is 164.14%.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 19,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $974,429.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,147 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,981.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 39,175 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $75,252,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,726,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,140,000 after buying an additional 1,187,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $43,476,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $34,442,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $25,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

