Andrew Love Acquires 30,997 Shares of Champion Iron Ltd (CIA) Stock

Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA) insider Andrew Love acquired 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,544.08 ($28,754.66).

Andrew Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Champion Iron alerts:

On Monday, November 12th, Andrew Love 17,004 shares of Champion Iron stock.

CIA stock traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching A$1.33 ($0.94). 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,191. Champion Iron Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of A$1.60 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/andrew-love-acquires-30997-shares-of-champion-iron-ltd-cia-stock.html.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.