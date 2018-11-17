Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider Christina Stercken bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$23.13 ($16.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,565.00 ($8,202.13).

ASX ANN traded up A$0.33 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$23.25 ($16.49). The company had a trading volume of 594,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,509. Ansell Limited has a 1-year low of A$20.30 ($14.40) and a 1-year high of A$26.46 ($18.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Get Ansell alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/ansell-limited-ann-insider-christina-stercken-purchases-500-shares.html.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.