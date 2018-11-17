AP Eagers Ltd (APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.01 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,025.00 ($24,840.43).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AP Eagers alerts:

On Wednesday, November 7th, Nicholas Politis acquired 2,624 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.03 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,454.59 ($13,088.36).

On Monday, October 22nd, Nicholas Politis acquired 9,801 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.79 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,320.39 ($54,127.93).

On Wednesday, October 24th, Nicholas Politis acquired 9,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.70 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,327.00 ($49,168.09).

On Wednesday, October 17th, Nicholas Politis acquired 12,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.63 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,608.00 ($64,970.21).

AP Eagers stock traded down A$0.20 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$7.00 ($4.96). 19,549 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/ap-eagers-ltd-ape-insider-nicholas-politis-acquires-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

AP Eagers Company Profile

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used motor vehicles; distributes and sells parts, accessories, and car care products; provides vehicle brokerage, maintenance, and repair services; offers extended warranties; facilitates finance and leasing of motor vehicles; vehicle protection and other aftermarket products; and owns property and investments.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AP Eagers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Eagers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.