Applied Materials (AMAT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Applied Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 28,065,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,135,454. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 115,502 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

