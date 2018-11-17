Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

