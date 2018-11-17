Approach Resources (AREX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation, production and acquisition of unconventional natural gas and oil properties onshore in the United States and Western Canada. The Company focuses its growth efforts primarily on finding and developing natural gas reserves in known tight gas sands and shale areas. The Company currently operates in Texas, New Mexico and Kentucky and has a non-operating interest in Western Canada. “

Separately, KLR Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Approach Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.58.

Approach Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 205,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,287. Approach Resources has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.72.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Approach Resources will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 361,169 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

