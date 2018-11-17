Aradigm (ARDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDM opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aradigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium.

