Aramark (ARMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

In other news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 951.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 90,105 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. 4,419,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Aramark has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.