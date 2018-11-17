ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,996 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,766,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 403,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.15. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 103.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

