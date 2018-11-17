Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.59. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,165,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,070,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 2,676,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $11,641,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

