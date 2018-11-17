Arca Biopharma Inc (ABIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arca Biopharma an industry rank of 82 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Arca Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arca Biopharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.82% of Arca Biopharma worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction.

