Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. VF makes up 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in VF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $2,741,092.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,143.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,176 shares of company stock worth $5,478,371 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

