Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,200 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 821,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Trimble by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.45. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $423,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $345,891.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

