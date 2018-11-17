Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,950 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,088,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 219.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 554,724 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,970,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,140,000 after buying an additional 534,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,805,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,007,000 after buying an additional 427,284 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $77.10 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,299.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

