Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 405 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 137,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 65.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

