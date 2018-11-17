Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $196,235.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,038. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

