Archrock Inc (AROC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.69% of Archrock worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 250,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archrock Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.84.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently -265.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

