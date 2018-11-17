Arcimoto (FUV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

FUV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 31,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,824. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

