Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

ARNA traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 1,598,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,980. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.89. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 26.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 452.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

