Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARNA. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 1,598,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.08 and a quick ratio of 26.08. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 452.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,729,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,486,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,613,000 after purchasing an additional 531,508 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.