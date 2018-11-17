Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results benefited from improvement in total investment income and healthy portfolio activity. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. Moreover, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic. However, mounting expenses and the presence of high debt levels remain major concerns for the company.”

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel bought 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $288,055 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 273,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 250,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 76,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.