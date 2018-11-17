Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management LP Unit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Ares Management LP Unit has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Ares Management LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

