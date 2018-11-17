Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research note published on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

“. After a solid quarter of execution in 3Q18, we reiterate our OW rating and 12-month price target of $25 for ARDS shares. We continue to believe that upward earnings revisions and multiple expansion will drive the stock higher. We think a greater appreciation for the company’s pipeline drugs will increase earnings estimates to levels not yet reflected in consensus expectations.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARDS. Laidlaw started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of ARDS opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

