Arrow Financial (AROW) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.28%.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David D. Kaiser sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $37,547.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock worth $91,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.