Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $335.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of -0.03. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.