Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $137.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.67 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASCMA. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

