Ashanti Gold (AGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Ashanti Gold Corp (CVE:AGZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 118000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Ashanti Gold (CVE:AGZ)

Ashanti Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and other mineral properties. The company holds an option to earn a 67.5% net interest in the Anumso project, which includes a 29.63 square kilometer mining lease; and 100% interest in the Ashanti Belt project consisting of 3 licenses covering a total area of approximately 68 square kilometers located in Ashanti Belt in Ghana.

