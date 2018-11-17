ASML Holding NV (ASML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will post $3.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. ASML posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $13.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASML.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Santander raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

ASML stock traded down $7.80 on Wednesday, hitting $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ASML has a one year low of $157.95 and a one year high of $221.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

