Associated Banc Corp Acquires 4,169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,486,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,393,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,267,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,003 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,174,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,215,000 after purchasing an additional 120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,083,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Shares of HON opened at $148.55 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

