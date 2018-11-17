Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,618 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the October 15th total of 5,070,403 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,924,876 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ASB opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.04 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Utz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $65,103.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121,000 shares of company stock worth $3,025,000 and have sold 17,341 shares worth $431,803. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

